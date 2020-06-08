Northfield Promise recently announced the launch of Northfield Compass, a resource for graduates of Northfield High School, Northfield Area Learning Center and Arcadia Charter.
A press release states Northfield Compass is a place for students and alumni to come together, join forces and give back.
By joining Northfield Compass’s online network, students stay in touch with old friends and teachers, connect with new ones, partner with mentors, find jobs or recruit for their company, attend exclusive events and more. The release states Northfield Promise hopes to provide a space for young adults to request advice and resources from individuals who have similar experiences and insight to provide.
Northfield Promise Alumni Coordinator Candace Godfrey said, “The transition from high school to college and career has the potential to be an extremely challenging experience. That’s why we built Northfield Compass. With this impactful online resource, we’ll be able to help graduates feel more safe, supported and successful on their journeys.”
Register for an account at northfieldalumni.org.