Due to the seriousness of the coronavirus, City officials have decided to postpone the annual State of the City Address scheduled for Monday until further notice.
A press release states the mayor’s annual address, in the Carleton College Kracum Performance Hall, reflects and informs the community of current and future initiatives effecting the entire Northfield community.
"The health and safety of all community members, sponsors, guest speakers, award winners, entertainers, board and commission members and city staff is of the upmost importance," the release states. "With ever-increasing COVID-19 concerns, all are encouraged to hand wash frequently, stay home if ill, practice social distancing, and seek information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health.