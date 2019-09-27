The Northfield Historical Society hosts its 13th annual Cemetery Stories program Oct. 12 at Groveland Cemetery in Dundas.
A press release states actors from the community will share the unique stories of Clarence Albers, John Archibald, Adolph Ashley, Fager Babcock, James Morris and Dorcas Donaldson. Tours will be on the hour at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. Parking is available at Hosanna Church in Dundas, 205 2nd Street S. Check–in will be in the church lot with the tour beginning on site. A hayride will be provided to take guests from the church to the cemetery. The event is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.
The release states adult admission is $6. NHS members and seniors are $5. Students ages 6 to 16 are $3. Reservations are encouraged, and in case of an overflow crowd, preference will be given to those who pre-pay. Reservations are being accepted at the museum or they can be made online by visiting cemetery-stories-2019.eventbrite.com. The releases advises contacting the museum with questions at 645-9268.
The event is sponsored by L&M Bar and Behr’s USA Flooring of Dundas.