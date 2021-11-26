Apartment managers, housing partners and renters are invited to attend an informational meeting on proposed changes to the rental license program. The city of Northfield received feedback from landlords and renters during a 2020 survey that led to developing changes to the rental license program.
An attorney from Flaherty & Hood is presenting the same information at each meeting, though separate meetings are scheduled for each stakeholder group. All meetings will be held at Greenvale Park Elementary School cafeteria, 500 Lincoln Parkway, Northfield. After the presentation, there will be time for questions and answers. Attendees are encouraged participate in open and honest conversation.
The first two meetings are virtual, with one targeted to apartment managers, and another targeted to interested community members and housing partners. The third meeting is an in-person meeting for all renters in Northfield, and a Spanish interpreter will be present. Children are welcome.
For landlords and managers
Tuesday, Nov. 30, noon to 1 p.m.
Virtual: ci.northfield.mn.us/RentInfo
This presentation will be recorded.
For interested community members and housing partners
Thursday, Dec. 2, 3 to 4 p.m.
Virtual: ci.northfield.mn.us/RentInfo2
For renters
Friday, Dec. 3, 6 to 8 p.m.
Community members who are unable to attend can watch a recording of the meeting later on Northfield Public Broadcasting and the city website, ci.northfield.mn.us.