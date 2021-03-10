Northfield Evangelical Free Church (NEFC) is reportedly pleased to announce the hiring of Pastor Anderson Clare.
According to a press release, after an extensive search process, the church has voted to call Pastor Clare to be NEFC’s senior pastor. Clare, born in Alexandria, Minnesota, will move with his wife, Caroline, from Arizona where he studied at Phoenix Seminary in Scottsdale. He graduated in 2018 with a Master of Divinity degree.
“We are very excited to have Andy as our pastor,” Scott Bates, church chairman, said. “He has a wonderful shepherd’s heart, a love for the body of Christ and a passion to proclaim the inerrant Word of God.”
The release states Andy’s first Sunday with the church will be March 21 and a special installation service March 28. His first Sunday message to the congregation will be Easter Sunday, April 4. The community is welcomed to participate in the 9:30 a.m. service or attend any church service in the future.
“I am really looking forward to serving the body at Northfield Evangelical Free Church,” Clare said. “They have a real love for God and the people of Northfield and surrounding communities.”
The church is following the Minnesota Health Department’s COVID-19 protocols and welcomes anyone who wants to attend.