Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Le Sueur, Rice, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&