The city of Northfield is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on city advisory boards and commissions whose terms expire at the end of the year.
A press release states more than 145 community members annually provide valuable leadership to the city through their participation on groups and special study committees. Members participate in advisory, regulatory, governance and oversight activities in a variety of fields. The City Council is reportedly committed to appointing members who reflect and represent diverse segments of the community.
Completed board and commission applications may be turned in throughout the year; however, those wanting to be considered for the openings at the beginning of the year should submit an application no later than Friday, Oct. 23. To complete an online application on the city’s website, visit: ci.northfield.mn.us/bcapplication.
Additional information and applications may be obtained in the administration office, City Hall, 801 Washington St., Northfield, MN 55057 or the boards and commissions pages on the city of Northfield website: ci.northfield.mn.us/bc.