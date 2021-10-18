Rice County Public Health, in collaboration with Growing Up Healthy and South Central EMS System, hosts two free community car seat clinics in October. These car seat clinics are for parents or caregivers to meet with a certified car seat technician to ensure safe car seat installation and use. Appointments are required.
To schedule an appointment call Lyndsey at 507-330-0486 or Sheila at 507-236-8152.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Appointments available from 3-6 p.m.
Faribault Education Center, 340 Ninth Ave SW, Faribault
Thursday, Oct. 28
Appointments available from 3-6 p.m.
Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield
Anyone with questions about either event should contact Lyndsey Reece, Rice County Public Health Educator and Child and Teen Checkups Coordinator at 507-330-0486.