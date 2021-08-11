Local historian Susan Hvistendahl presents a history of the iconic Archer House at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in the Northfield Library Bunday Room. The presentation will include photos of the hotel as well as video footage from earlier this year.
Hvistendahl has worked with both the Northfield Historical Society and as a contributor to The Entertainment Guide with 119 "Historic Happenings” columns to her credit. These columns have been collected and published and will be available for purchase; cash or check only.
Register for this event at mynpl.org/events. Click on event link. For more information about the library program, please contact Jamie Stanley at the Northfield Public Library 1-507-645-1802 or Jamie.Stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us.