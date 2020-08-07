Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9, 2020, including Northfield natives:
Kelsey Bull — College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, civil engineering
Tony Do — School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Physical Therapy, physical therapy
Evan McNamara — College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, mechanical engineering
Jenna Scheffert — School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, business: finance, investment and banking
Thao Truong — College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, computer sciences
Michael Zell — College of Letters and Science, Master of International Public Affairs, international public affairs