Northfield Police Department and Community Development Department staff say maintaining access to businesses for customers who are picking up merchandise or take-out food items is especially critical during this time of social and economic disruption.
"To assist local businesses, officials encourage all employees and residents to avoid parking in front of businesses to leave those spaces available to customers," a press release states.
"Officials encourage businesses to draw customer attention during their open hours by using sandwich/sign boards placed near the curb on the sidewalk, in front of the business," the release added. "These sandwich/sign boards could also serve the purpose of identifying where businesses are trying to draw their customers to for take-out/pick-up. All sandwich boards must be placed on the sidewalk near the curb, and in compliance with ADA policies. Do not place signs where the mobility of pedestrians would be impaired."
Sandwich boards may only be used when businesses are operating/open.
The organizations advise business owners/employees to not park in two-hour or 20-minute parking spaces; these parking restrictions will be enforced to keep customer parking available.