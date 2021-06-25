On June 21, at their annual recognition meeting, several volunteer Northfield Police reservists were recognized for their outstanding work during 2020.
Reserve Field Training Officer Cody Kruse was presented with the Reserve Officer of the Year plaque along with being promoted to Reserve Sergeant. Cody has volunteered a total of 65 hours throughout the year. Cody is an exceptional reserve officer, he provides great leadership within the organization, and his excellent commitment and volunteerism reflects great credit upon himself. Cody recently completed his law enforcement degree and the skills portion of the training.
Police Reserve Officer John Erickson was recognized as the 2020 Rookie of the Year. Reserve Officer Erickson joined this volunteer unit in October of 2019 and has volunteered 44 hours throughout the year. His leadership skills are appreciated and valued as he was recently appointed as a Field Training Officer within the organization. Reserve FTO Erickson is currently attending school for law enforcement.
Other Reserves recognized that night were; Reserve Lieutenant Derrick Bunde and Reserve FTO Stephanie Tonjum for serving over 10 years on the reserves; Reserve Sergeant’s Hannah Boudreau, Sara Weed, and Cody Kruse, FTO’s Tonjum and Erickson, were all recognized for the amount of hours they participated in events and meetings/trainings throughout the year.
The Police Reserves are actively hiring. Previous experience and a desire to be a police officer are not requirements for this position. Applications can be found on the city of Northfield website or obtained at City Hall in the Human Resources Office.
Police Reserves are responsible for providing aid and support to the Northfield Police Department and to cooperate with other law enforcement agencies. A few examples of other Reserve responsibilities are assisting police patrol officer(s) in responding to citizen calls or complaints, providing and more.
If you have questions about the Police Reserves Program or are interested in becoming a Police Reserve, contact Sergeant Kevin Tussing at 507-663-9471 or kevin.tussing@ci.northfield.mn.us