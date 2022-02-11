The Merlin Players winter children’s comedy “The Boy Who Talked to Whales” opens next week at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27.
The production is about a boy and a girl who save a friendly whale from whalers and bring about an international crisis.
Jerry Johnson (played by Holden Keller) has secretly taught himself to talk to Ooka, a 50-foot whale that has fled from whalers into Puget Sound. With the help of Meg (played by Bea Watts), a neighbor girl, he devises a plan to save Ooka from those who want to hurt or use her.
Jerry and Meg help Ooka combat the foreign whalers. The plan succeeds so well it causes a great international crisis, which the two children help the president of the United States resolve.
The regional cast also includes Steve Searl and Alane Bendtsen of Owatonna, Matt Drenth of Faribault, Kyra Rahn, Larry Tolle and Kevin Chapman of Northfield.
Director Sam Temple has created an immersive experience for the audience through sound and lights.
Tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for children. Go to paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372 during box office hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test is required for attendees age 13 and older. Masks also are required.