Pavilion Rentals are on hold for 2021 in the city of Dundas until Gov. Tim Walz lifts restrictions on indoor/outdoor social gatherings.
A press release states the city will not accept reservations or take names until those restrictions are lifted.
Pavilion Rentals are on hold for 2021 in the city of Dundas until Gov. Tim Walz lifts restrictions on indoor/outdoor social gatherings.
A press release states the city will not accept reservations or take names until those restrictions are lifted.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.