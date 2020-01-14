The Carleton College Summer Liberal Arts Institute (SLAI) is the recipient of a $66,660 contract from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation that will enable participants in the Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholars Program to attend liberal arts summer programs at Carleton.
A press release states the partnership between Carleton and the Cooke Foundation will provide support for up to 15 full summer program scholarships in 2020 and will be renewable by the foundation. The partnership is expected to advance the two organizations’ shared goals of enabling talented high school students to attend summer programs in the liberal arts.
"Summer Liberal Arts Institute programs aim to help students overcome financial and social barriers, aspire to enrollment in highly selective colleges and universities, and pursue their educational and personal goals," the release states.
The Jack Kent Cooke Young Scholars Program is described as a selective five-year, pre-college scholarship for high-performing seventh-grade students who have a financial need.
Carleton is one of the four higher education partners providing summer learning enrichment to the Cooke Young Scholars Program.
More information about Carleton Summer Liberal Arts Institute programs is available at carleton.edu/summer.