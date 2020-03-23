Zoom "after hours" with the Northfield Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on your couch, outside patio or anywhere with Zoom capabilities.

Rachel Trnka states in a press release, "It's like a business after hours, but zooming. Grab a beer, glass of wine, carton of milk, whatever floats your boat and have a happy hour via Zoom."

Click the "join zoom meeting" to participate.

Join the Zoom Meeting by signing in or joining (for free):

URL: us04web.zoom.us/j/4812102704

Meeting ID: 481 210 2704

Contact: Rachel Trnka

Email: rachel@northfieldchamber.com

