The Minnesota State Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Nuvera will receive five of the 39 matching state grants offered this year for broadband development.
Complete projects include: $1,520,662 for Goodhue West – Goodhue and Wabasha County townships of Goodhue, Zumbrota, Minneola, Belle Creek and Chester; $1,269,675 for New Ulm - North of New Ulm in Nicollet County; $1,232,171 for Webster Rural – Rice, Dakota and Scott County townships of Wheatland, Webster, Eureka, Greenvale, New Market and Cedar Lake; $973,686 for Goodhue Welch - South of Welch in Goodhue County; and $423,423 for Hutchinson SE - Near Hutchinson in rural McLeod County.
A total of $20,645,425 was awarded by DEED with the aim of fostering strong public-private partnerships providing reliable, affordable high-speed Internet to more than 6,922 businesses, homes and community institutions throughout the state. Nuvera was awarded $1,918,037 and is matching an additional $3,501,580, for a total of $5,419,617 in local community investments.
President and CEO Glenn Zerbe confirmed the projects will be scheduled in the spring of 2021.
See nuvera.net for more information.