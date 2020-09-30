The Northfield Police Department made the difficult decision to cancel the traditional Night to Unite neighborhood gatherings, as officials didn't feel it was in the best interest of supporting the community given the current guidelines.
The Department has collobaroted with the Community Action Center and Healthy Communities Initiative to turn the Northfield Night to Unite into a community wide food drive for the Food Shelf.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, between 4-7 p.m. neighbors can bring their donations for the food shelf to their neighborhood Night to Unite party host location. At each host location, Northfield Police Department will provide boxes to be left in the driveway for donation drop off. After 7 p.m. the Northfield Police Officers and their Public Safety Partners will pick up the donations and deliver them to the CAC Food Shelf.
Additionally, HCI has put together some family activity kits that will be at the food drop off locations. Feel free to take one for your family and enjoy a night with some fun family activities at home.
If you would like to be a neighborhood food drive host location, please contact the Northfield Police Department ASAP. Organizers will be in contact with party hosts by Friday, Oct. 2 to get them supplies for the event.
For further information contact Admin Specialist Hilary Christie at 507-645-4477 or Hilary.Christie@ci.northfield.mn.us.