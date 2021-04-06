The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) has recognized Merchants Bank Equipment Finance (MBEF) for 30 years of membership in the organization. ELFA represents companies in the nearly $1 trillion equipment finance sector.
“We are proud to be recognized for our 30 years of membership in ELFA, said Rick Barry, president of Merchants Bank Equipment Finance in a press release. "As a division of a regional community bank, we are committed to delivering equipment financing solutions tailored to the needs of our clients across the country and that has been strengthened by our active involvement in ELFA. From serving on committees to being involved in shaping legislation, we work together as an advocate for clients and the industry. We take pride in helping grow “Main Street,” and ELFA has been a tremendous resource.”
As a member of ELFA, Merchants Bank Equipment Finance reportedly joins other leading companies in the equipment finance sector.
"ELFA members are the driving force behind the growth in the commercial equipment finance market and contribute to capital formation across the U.S.," the release states. "The association’s 575 members include independent and captive leasing and finance companies, banks, financial services corporations, broker/packagers and investment banks, as well as manufacturers and service providers. ELFA exists to provide member companies a platform to promote and advocate for the industry, including attracting and developing new and diverse talent; a forum for professional development and training; and a resource that develops information about, and for, the industry."
In the release, ELFA President and CEO Ralph Petta congratulated Merchants Bank Equipment Finance on achieving 30 years of membership and thanked the company.
“Since its founding in 1961, ELFA has united the equipment finance industry under one umbrella: to learn, do business and advocate for equipment finance and its important role in the U.S. economy,” Petta said in the release. “Over the years, member companies have evolved and innovated to meet changing customer needs. This speaks to the strength and resilience of our industry as it equips American businesses to succeed and prosper. We congratulate all the companies celebrating milestone membership anniversaries in 2021, which also happens to be ELFA’s 60th anniversary.”