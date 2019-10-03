Patrol 1

Stanton Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol members participate in the Minnesota Wing Cadet Competition late last month in St. Cloud. The group took second in the Minnesota Wing Cadet competition. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Kluzak)

The Stanton Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol took first place in outdoor posting of Colors and second-place overall at the Minnesota Wing Cadet competition Sept. 28 in St. Cloud.

A press release states teams from squadrons around the state competed in indoor and outdoor posting of Colors, team leadership, physical fitness, uniform inspection and a written exam. Their second-place finish has earned them a trip to the North Central Region Cadet Competition next spring.

The Color Guard unit is made up of C/CMSgt Rylan Rimpila, C/CMSgt Laura Rezac, C/2dLT William Churchill, C/CMSgt Emma Scholes, C/CMSgt Braeden Kluzak and C/2dLT William Wagner.

