The Stanton Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol took first place in outdoor posting of Colors and second-place overall at the Minnesota Wing Cadet competition Sept. 28 in St. Cloud.
A press release states teams from squadrons around the state competed in indoor and outdoor posting of Colors, team leadership, physical fitness, uniform inspection and a written exam. Their second-place finish has earned them a trip to the North Central Region Cadet Competition next spring.
The Color Guard unit is made up of C/CMSgt Rylan Rimpila, C/CMSgt Laura Rezac, C/2dLT William Churchill, C/CMSgt Emma Scholes, C/CMSgt Braeden Kluzak and C/2dLT William Wagner.