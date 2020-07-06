Six area nonprofits were recently awarded a total of $20,000 through Northfield Shares' Stronger Together grants through the first phase of the Share in Northfield's Future Fund. The Stronger Together funding was made available through the Council of Foundations' Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund.
A press release states two of the six nonprofits were Ruth's House of Hope and Rice County Neighbors United.
Ruth's House of Hope provides support services for women and children who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, due to domestic violence and other traumatic life circumstances. During the pandemic and specifically the stay-at-home orders, Ruth's House has reportedly seen an increase in people needing their help. Coupled with the inability to have any fundraisers to directly support the programming and operations, Northfield Shares awarded $1,000.
The release states Rice County Neighbors United is working tirelessly to inform people of community resources and translating documents issued by the state on the executive orders and other important information not in Spanish relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from government information, Star Tribune articles and others.