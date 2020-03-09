Veteran, volunteer firefighter, Lakeville School Board chairman and small business owner Zach Duckworth was unanimously endorsed as the Republican candidate in Senate District 58 to challenge incumbent Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville. Duckworth had a strong showing of support from state representatives Jon Koznick and Pat Garofalo, as well as several other local leaders and officials.
A press release states during his acceptance speech, Duckworth spoke about leading and governing with his values, principles, and heart while explaining that, “We need leaders of good and moral character, who have pure intentions, and seek political office to be of service, to represent and benefit their constituents rather than themselves. Now more than ever, we need officials at the state capitol with characters of integrity and a true burning desire to serve others.”