Motorists should plan for a detour on Highway 3 near Castle Rock Township beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
A press release states Highway 3 between 240th Street and 250th Street will be closed and detoured in both directions through 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 as crews replace a culvert beneath the road. Motorists are encouraged to follow the signed detour using Highway 50, County Road 47/Northfield Boulevard and 280th Street West to bypass the closure.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.