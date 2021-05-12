The following area students graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato following the spring 2021 semester:
Dundas — Taylor Freeman, Bachelor of Arts, art history, cum laude; Taylor Freeman, CERT, museum studies, cum laude
Northfield — Sydney Carlson, Bachelor of Science, alcohol & drug studies, cum laude; Kalista Dahle, Bachelor of Science, communication studies; Tanner Ernste, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Zoe Ideker, Bachelor of Science, psychology, magna cum laude; Kennedy Rieck, Masters of Science, communication disorders, summa cum laude; Alexa Standfuss, Bachelor of Science, communication disorders and Chase Thomas, Bachelor of Science, community health education