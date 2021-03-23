The city of Northfield is partnering with Northfield Curbside Compost to bring residents a webinar series on composting and recycling. The workshops, titled How to Recycle and Compost in Northfield, At Home Composting, and Compost Communication, are taking place online on March 29, April 5 and April 12 at 7 p.m.
A press release states that participants will learn tools for effective climate communication with adults and children. The skills learned at this workshop are seen as translating to most conversations about climate change.
Register for the workshops at: weblink.ci.northfield.mn.us/Forms/CompostWorkshops. The webinars will be recorded and will be available on the city of Northfield’s YouTube channel for later viewing.
"The creation of these educational resources are in response to the Climate Action Plan (CAP) and the city’s composting survey, which was completed in 2020," the release states. "The city's goal is to be carbon-free by 2040. To become a carbon-free city, CAP calls for Northfield to “eliminate 100% of organic materials from the waste stream by 2025 through a robust composting program.”
The survey explored the public interest of such a program. Respondents called for increased community education about composting.