Lucinda Hawksley, a British biographer, author, lecturer, award-winning travel writer and great-great-great granddaughter of Charles Dickens, will speak from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Northfield Public Library.
A press release states Dickens is usually described as a “London author,” but throughout his relatively short life he traveled around the world in a manner highly unusual for his time, living in Italy, Bologna and Paris, acting onstage in Montreal, and campaigning against slavery in America.
Hawksley is expected to talk about Dickens' literary adventures overseas. Her book, "Charles Dickens and Travel," will be published in 2020. She has written a number of other books, including "Dickens's Artistic Daughter, Katey"; "Dickens and Christmas"; "The Writer Abroad"; "Dickens and His Circle"; and "Charles Dickens: A Bicentenary Celebration, 1812-2012."
The talk is free and open to the public.