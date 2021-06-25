Voices of the Valley hosts live music on the Cannon Valley Trail at Welch Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 3 by Helen Forsythe. Based in Northfield, Forsythe is both a teacher and performer of folk and bluegrass banjo playing.
Welch Station Access, at 26674 144th Ave. Way, Welch, can be accessed by driving for those interested in enjoying the event, but unable to bike there. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and come to listen to the music.
More Voices of the Valley Events are scheduled throughout the summer: July 17 — Tom Peschges, guitar and vocals; Aug. 7 – Caroline Priore, fiddle, guitar, vocals; Aug. 28 — Tom Peschges, guitar and vocals and Sept. 4 — Flatt and Square, old-timey bluegrass band.
For more information, visit the Cannon Valley Trail website at cannonvalleytrail.com.