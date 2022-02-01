Grants are awarded annually to 501 c 3 organizations serving the Rice County area and working to improve lives through education, health and financial stability.
This year, Rice County Area United Way also will seek to offer grants to organizations striving to achieve equity, and helping members of our community take steps towards stability and independence. Funding will be granted for general operations such as staffing and infrastructure or specific programs. This year’s grant application is streamlined to allow for as much equity as possible in granting. A Spanish version of the grant application will soon be available. For the Spanish version, please contact info@ricecountyunitedway.org or call 507-664-3510.
Last year, United Way granted $280,000 locally thanks to generous donors. “We are confident we will able to grant that amount again this season,” said Elizabeth Child, executive director.
About Rice County Area United Way Rice County Area United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community to advance the common good. The organization strengthens the building blocks for self-sufficiency and a good quality of life: education, health and financial stability. Rice County Area United Way has roots in in the community that are more than 50 years old. In 2019 Rice County Area United Way was formed from the merger of United Way of Faribault and Northfield Area United Way. Donations stay local, improving the lives of people who live and work in our community.