The annual Northfield Area Fire Department food drive has taken on a new look this year and will host a Feed the Need event from 9 to 11 a.m May 3 at the Community Action Center's food shelf. Since the department cannot go door to door throughout the community with their fire trucks and volunteers, anyone from the community can bring food donations directly to the CAC.
A press release states CAC has created a safe way to leave donations outside, and many health and safety precautions are in place at the food shelf to safely receive the donations.
"The food shelf is happy to accept non-perishable foods within two years of the best-by date," the release states. "Most requested items are shelf-stable proteins, fruits and vegetables, cooking items, grains and donations. Participants can also increase their impact by giving a monetary donation, as the food shelf has access to discounted food programs through which they are able to buy more food to feed hungry families than you could at your local grocery store, stretching your dollars further.
The food shelf is also looking for volunteers. To sign-up online, visit communityactioncenter.org/volunteer.