The Northfield High School Chess Team competed at the Minnesota State Scholastic Chess Tournament March 7 and 8.
Will Beaumaster, Caelan Bratland and Roman Kopp III played in the nine–12 U1200 Division. Reuben Menk, eighth grade, played in the K–12 Championship Division, competing against the top chess players in the state of Minnesota.
A press release states the tournament is played with six matches over the weekend consisting of two- or three-hour chess games. This corresponds to between 10 and 16 hours of concentrated focus on the chess board.
Kopp III, a senior, has been a member of the team since seventh grade and came home victorious with the 16th place trophy in his division.