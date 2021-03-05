Faithe Quick of Northfield was one of 50 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students selected as a new strengths coach in the College of Business' Clifton Strengths Institute. Quick is a freshman marketing major.

Each strengths coach leads a team of 10 students in weekly meetings, facilitates one-on-one sessions and helps coordinate discussions. Required for all first-year business students, the course demonstrates how to take one's top strengths from the Clifton Strengths assessment and develop and apply them to achieve academic, personal and professional success.

