Numerous appointment slots remain available for the Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. each day from Monday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield.
A press release states those interested can make an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org and entering the keyword “Community Resource Bank” or the Northfield zip code. Appointments can also be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors can look up the result of their antibody test.