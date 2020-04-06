Due to COVID-19 concerns, several Northfield Garden Club events have been canceled and will be rescheduled for 2021, including April and May meetings, the Bridge Square Plant and Bake Sale in May as well as the Northfield Garden Tour in July.
A press release states this month's Garden Club speaker was scheduled to be Beth Kallestad, environmental specialist and program coordinator for the city of Northfield. She was to speak on the impact of climate change in Northfield and the role local gardeners can play in Northfield's Climate Action Plan. In lieu of her presentation, go to the city website for the Northfield Climate Action Plan FAQ: tinyurl.com/rh8cvdz.
"Garden Club members are working on a safe way to fill the planters on Bridge Square and along the riverwalk," the release states. "Their goal is to spread cheer and fulfill one of its purposes, to “encourage all forms of home and civic gardening projects in the Northfield area.”