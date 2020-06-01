The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism joined Self Storage Dundas in a groundbreaking ceremony last Wednesday. According to a press release, in response to community requests, Self Storage Dundas is adding 15,000 square feet of storage space to their existing 58,000 square feet. The new site is at 2208 Cannon Road and is expected to be open by early fall. Owner Norman Oberto said he worked closely with city employees Dave Bennett, Sean Simonson, Mitzi Baker and Mikayla Schmidt to complete the necessary procedures for the approval and was pleased with the ease and cooperation of the whole process. Pictured from left, Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Peterson; Lynn Ziegler, Ziggy’s Station; Roger Gilmore, Self Storage Dundas; Jane Bartho, Chamber of Commerce; Norman Oberto, Self Storage Dundas; Teri Hausen, Self Storage Dundas; David Estle, Grundhoefer & Ludescher P.A.; Megan Culhane, Weichart Realtors - Heartland; Marty Benson, Community Resource Bank and Kari Elliason, The Family Residence. (Photo courtesy of Jane Bartho)