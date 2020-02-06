Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is holding its only fundraiser of the year with an omelet breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Northfield Eagles Club, 304 Water St. S.
A press release states the menu includes pancakes, potatoes, eggs and sausage. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids seven and younger, and are available at the Chamber of Commerce, KYMN 95.1 The One, Edina Realty and Professional Pride Realty. Tickets at the door will benefit the American Legion.
Northfield Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a nonpartisan network of community members and businesses supporting veterans and military-connected families.