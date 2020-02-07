The Northfield Arts Guild’s Purple Door Youth Theater and director Rachel Haider present Mark Twain's "The Prince and the Pauper," adapted by Gary Peterson, at 7 p.m. March 13 and 2 p.m. March 14-15 at Northfield Arts Guild, 411 Third St. W. The show will also tour around Northfield the weekend prior.
“Although Mark Twain wrote The Prince and the Pauper in the late 1880s, its lessons about respect and judgment are still so relevant today that there are over 30 film and television adaptations,” a press release states.
General admission tickets are $8. They can be purchased at northfieldartsguild.org, by calling 507-645-8877, or at the Guild.