Two renowned historians—Annette Gordon-Reed, the Charles Warren professor of American legal history at Harvard Law School, and Peter S. Onuf, the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation professor emeritus in the Corcoran Department of History at the University of Virginia — will co-present the 2019 Fall Herber P. Lefler Lecture Tuesday at Carleton College.
A press release states in their talk, “Jefferson: Then and Now,” Gordon-Reed and Onuf will discuss Thomas Jefferson's changing image among scholars and the general public, and what it tells us about our times and his.
The lecture begins at 5 p.m. in the Weitz Center for Creativity Cinema.
This event is sponsored by the Department of History with support from the Herbert P. Lefler Lecture Series. For more information, including disability accommodations, call (507) 222-4217.