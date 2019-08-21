The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 8 to celebrate the grand opening of the expanded Northfield Dance Academy.
According to a press release, more than 50 people attended the ceremony at the new building, 660 S. Water St., including Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Chamber President Lisa Peterson.
“The arts are an important part of our community,” Peterson said in the release. “ (Director Daphne McCoy’s) passion for dance and performance are evident in all she does. This expansion is evident of that passion. This new space is beautiful and ready for people of all abilities and ages to walk through the doors and learn the art of dance. We are delighted that she is one of our newest Chamber members and excited for our community that she is able to offer more programming than ever before.”
The release noted the Dance Academy’s mission is “to instill self-confidence, self-discipline and sense of achievement by providing a quality dance education in an encouraging, uplifting environment.”
More information on the Northfield Dance Academy can be found at http://www.northfielddance.com/. The Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 507-645-5604.