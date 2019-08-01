The city of Northfield is asking the public to participate in a short survey related to a roundabout project at Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway set to begin in 2020 by using Polco, a public engagement platform. Survey results will be tabulated and shared with the City Council and community through the city website. Residents’ individual information is never shared and cannot be accessed by the city.
Residents can participate on Polco by downloading the Polco app for Android or iOS, visiting the city’s web page on Polco at polco.us/northfield or using QR codes on city information boards.
Links to Polco can also be found on the city’s website (ci.northfield.mn.us/polco), or on its Facebook and Twitter feeds. English and Spanish paper surveys are available at the Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall.