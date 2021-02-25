Dakota County residents can help their yard and save money through the annual Recycling Association of Minnesota compost bin and rain barrel sale.

Residents get 30% off when they order online, while supplies last, at recycleminnesota.org, using the promo code Dakota. Pre-ordered bins and barrels can be picked up at the City of Lakeville Central Maintenance Facility Wednesday, May 12 from 3–6 p.m. and Thursday, May 13 from 8–10 a.m. Pick-up can also be at the City of Mendota Heights Public Works Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m.–noon or at any of other distribution events in the metro area.

By composting at home, you can easily convert organic materials — grasses, leaves, garden debris and food scraps — into a nutrient-rich mixture that will reduce the need for yard fertilizers and pesticides. Rain barrels reduce stormwater runoff and store water that can be used later for lawns and gardens.

