Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Motor Vehicle Office, in City Hall at 801 Washington St., reopened for business for all transactions starting 8 a.m. on Wednesday. All other offices within City Hall will remain closed.
A press release states employees and the public must follow CDC and state guidelines, including maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet, using facial coverings inside the building/DMV, utilizing handwashing or hand sanitizer, and staying home if sick.
License tab renewal transactions have been processed via drop box or mail since April 15 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s Stay-at-Home Order. Drivers have until the last day of the expiration month to renew their vehicle registration.
Drivers must display registration stickers by the 10th day of the following month.
Motor Vehicle Services staff serve walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Call 507-645-8831 with any questions.