Community members are invited to review and comment on the draft Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan until Oct. 15. The city’s Riverfront Enhancement Advisory Committee has been working with the National Park Service, Parks & Trails Division through a technical assistance grant, and with a team of consultants in developing the action plan.
A press release states the plan covers five main areas: improving parks and establishing a regional park system, enhancing and activating the riverfront parks, completing the local and regional trail system, exploring Ames Mill Dam reconstruction options, and promoting the riverfront area for economic development and as a tourist destination.
Comments will be reviewed before making final edits to the documents. Community members can find the plan and comment on the city’s website: ci.northfield.mn.us/REAC.