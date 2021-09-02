The Northfield Public Library invites viewers to watch the premiere of “The History of the 1877 Archer House: A Program with Susan Hvistendahl” on Northfield Public Broadcasting (NBP) channel 187 at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The program will feature local historian Hvistendahl’s in-person presentation of the history of the iconic Archer House from Sept. 9 at the library.
The program will include photos of the hotel as well as video footage from earlier this year along with information she gained from designer Sandy Haas, longtime Tavern owner Chuck Pryor, and Rebound managing partner Brett Reese. This promises to be special program for anyone interested in the history of one of Northfield’s best-loved buildings.
The program will rerun throughout the year on NPB and will be available on demand at: npb.ci.northfield.mn.us.
Community members interested in attending the presentation in-person can come to the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington Street in the Bunday Room on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required.
Register to attend the event at: mynpl.libcal.com/event/7993939.