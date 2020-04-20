The American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR) announced that Molly Halls, a direct support professional (DSP) at Laura Baker Services Association (LBSA), has been named the recipient of the 2020 Minnesota Direct Support Professional of the Year award. According to a press release, Halls joins 54 other recipients of ANCOR’s 2020 Direct Support Professional of the Year awards, "chosen from a field of 300 outstanding nominees."
“LBSA is overwhelmingly proud of Molly, for her award recognition of course, but more importantly for her dedication and commitment to true community inclusion for the individuals we support,” said Executive Director Sandi Gerdes. “We cannot think of anyone who more clearly demonstrates the power of person-centered supports, and we’re grateful that ANCOR has recognized Molly with this high-profile honor.”
Molly has worked at LBSA for 13 years.
"She has a gift of tuning into the needs and interests of people she supports to determine what tools she can use to help them achieve their goals," according to the release. "She then uses kindness and persistence to help transform those goals into realist. Her professionalism, kindness and determination direct her approach to delivering high-quality services, and her commitment to strengthening other staff and the organization."