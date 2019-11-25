Gov. Tim Walz, chairman of the National Governors’ Biofuels Coalition, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced 15 appointments to the Governor’s Council on Biofuels, one of which was Michael Bull, of Northfield Township, from Nov. 27 to April 2, 2023. A press release states Walz recently established the Governor's Council on Biofuels by Executive Order 19-35 to recommend proposals to foster growth in the biofuels industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“It is my honor to appoint leaders in agriculture from across the state to the Governor’s Council on Biofuels,” Walz said. “Their leadership will be instrumental in supporting our friends and neighbors in the ag and biofuels industries through what has been an incredibly challenging year. I look forward to the council’s guidance in our efforts to move Minnesota toward a cleaner, greener transportation sector.”