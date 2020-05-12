Sterling pharmacies recently wrapped up a local food shelf fundraising campaign throughout the 17 communities they serve. Every Sterling store chose a local organization within their region. Sterling Northfield focused its efforts on helping the Community Action Center in Northfield.
The Facebook fundraising pages included the following explanation of Sterling’s efforts: “The impact of COVID-19 is unprecedented. People are sick, scared, out of work, out of school, and in need of support from their communities. Our Sterling Pharmacy family works hard every day to provide support for one basic need—health—, but right now, we need to go a step further. We want to help fill the food shelves in all Sterling Pharmacy communities to make sure our patients and communities have what they need to weather this storm.”
To help encourage donations, the Astrup Family Foundation agreed to match up to $25,000 across all Sterling communities. By combining the $1,150 donated through our Facebook fundraiser page, $381 raised by customers at the store, and the matching funds from the Astrup Family Foundation—the Northfield Community Action Center will soon receive $3,062.
$22,562 was donated across all of the Sterling Communities. That number jumps to $45,124 with the Astrup Family Foundation match.