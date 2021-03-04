Northfield High School's Distributive Education Clubs of America recently held a food drive at the high school, raised $221 and collected two shopping carts of food for the CAC. The food drive was coordinated by DECA Vice President Corina Occhiato. DECA’s advisor is Julie Wolner.

image.jpg

DECA member Xochi Valdez brings the cash and food donations to Cora Showers, Food Access Support Specialist for the Northfield CAC. (Photo courtesy of NHS DECA)
image (1).jpg

DECA leader Maggie Malecha poses for a photo at the donation spot at NHS.(Photo courtesy of NHS DECA)
