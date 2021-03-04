Northfield High School's Distributive Education Clubs of America recently held a food drive at the high school, raised $221 and collected two shopping carts of food for the CAC. The food drive was coordinated by DECA Vice President Corina Occhiato. DECA’s advisor is Julie Wolner.
NHS DECA students host food drive for Northfield CAC
