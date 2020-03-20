Northfield High School advances to the State Economics Challenge competition after a team of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics and international economics and current events. The four students representing the school, along with their coach, social studies teacher Brian Stevens, will compete against other high schools in the championship held April remotely.
The team from Northfield High School competed in the Adam Smith division of the Minnesota Economics Challenge, a division marked by a high-degree of academic rigor and competition for students in advanced or accelerated classes in economics. The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
Economics Challenge began in 1986. In 2001, the competition became a national program with more than 10,000 students competing across the country in the National Economics Challenge. Minnesota’s Economics Challenge program prepares students to apply their classroom knowledge and learning to test their economic understanding and reasoning abilities, equipping them to be creative problem-solvers and leaders in and out of the classroom.
Distance Learning Resources – MCEE is here to support teachers during the pandemic who are now engaged in distance learning. The variety of online, independent learning, and/or special education resources included at mcee.umn.edu will be updated on an ongoing basis, so be sure to check back periodically.