Authors Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson will sign copies of their cookbook, "The Great Minnesota Cookie Book," from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the St. Olaf Bookstore, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield.
A press release states "The Great Minnesota Cookie Book" collects the best-loved recipes and baking from 15 years of the Star Tribune’s popular holiday cookie contest. Drop cookies and cutouts, refrigerator cookies and bars; Swedish shortbread, Viennese wafers and French–Swiss butter cookies; almond palmiers; chai crescents and taffy treats; snowball clippers, cherry pinwheels, lime coolers and chocolate-drizzled churros.
Lee Svitak Dean is the longtime food editor at the Star Tribune, where she has guided the Taste section to multiple James Beard Awards, an Emmy and recognition as “Best Food Section.” Minnesota native Rick Nelson has written about restaurants and food at the Star Tribune since 1998. He is a James Beard Award winner and his work has been featured in four editions of the annual Best Food Writing anthology, which highlights the best in American food journalism.