Preparations are underway for this year’s Operation Joy on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Northfield Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Northfield. While the program may look a little different this year, the long-standing tradition of community-wide gift sharing is expected to continue, despite the pandemic.
A press release states rather than having families gather inside NCRC to select gifts for their children, families this year will receive gift cards in a socially distant and safe drive-thru setup. While this is different from how Operation Joy has looked in the past, CAC’s hope is that this will give parents the freedom to choose the gifts their children will enjoy the most, and also provide them with the ability to shop online, if preferred. In keeping with tradition, each child will receive a pair of pajamas, and each family will receive a quilt, all sewn by local volunteers.
“We might need to keep a safe distance from our friends and neighbors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t come together in our generosity and help families throughout Northfield feel hopeful for what the new year might bring,” said Operation Joy Coordinator Lisa Percy.
If your family would like to receive support this holiday season, contact CAC at 507-664-3550 for more information. To support Operation Joy, contact Lisa Percy at percy.lisa@communityactioncenter.org or 507-573-2610. Make a donation online at communityactioncenter.org/operation-joy.