Northfield Hospital + Clinics celebrated the beginning of two big expansion projects on the hospital campus Thursday: The Birth Center and the Northfield Clinic and Women’s Health Center.
A press release states The Birth Center expansion will add another labor & delivery room, a tub for water births, a dedicated surgical suite for cesarean sections and more family-centered patient rooms. This expansion is expected to let the Birth Center accommodate more births at the same time. This expansion will be complete in July 2020. All services will continue during construction.
The release states at the same time, expansion of the Northfield Clinic and the Women’s Health Center will add exam rooms and remodel current space to give people more access to care, with more appointment times available and more providers to choose from. This expansion will be complete in April. All services will continue during construction. The health system advises planning extra time for parking.
“We’re proud of our growth as a regional medical center,” said NH+C CEO Steve Underdahl in the release. “As communities around us grow, and more people choose NH+C for their care, we’re poised to meet the growing demand for expert, personalized care close to home.”